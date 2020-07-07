Here are some recent headlines from our crime and courts beat:  

Kerrville man accused of indecency with child

Kerrville man arrested for the 20th time

Kerrville man jailed for 7th time, accused of drug dealing

Woman accused of felony drug possession

Hunt man faces multiple felonies

Woman accused of drug possession, stealing vehicle

Police accuse man of recent vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts

Check out more recent crime and courts headlines here.

