2019 KERR COUNTY FAIR
The Kerr County Fair begins its three-day run on Friday, but we wanted to get you thinking about it early with five things to love about the fair. The fair starts at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville. It’s just $3 per person on Friday and $5 per person for the rest of the weekend. Saturday’s hours run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The annual Fair Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Earl Garrett Street, running down Water Street to F Street. Bull riding and the dance party highlight the evening events on Saturday. On Sunday, the fair wraps its run with an 11 a.m. start and 7 p.m. close. You’re not going to want to miss all of the happenings for the 2019 Kerr County Fair. COMING IN THURSDAY’S KERRVILLE DAILY TIMES IS A COMPLETE GUIDE TO THE FAIR!
PIG RACING
If you can’t have equine racing at a county fair, you have to have the next best thing — swine racing. While there’s no action taken on these porkers, you can certainly bet your friend or neighbor a corn dog on the outcome of the races. First races go off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Don’t tell the piggies that on Saturday, while they’re racing, there is going to be a pork rib cook off.
THE PROSPECT SHOW
While there’s no fowl here, this is a great chance for those up-and-coming ranchers and farmers of Kerr County and Texas to shine. The show demonstrates the ability of our youngsters to raise and expertly groom steer, lamb, goats and swine, which will not be used in the above-mentioned races. It’s a must see, especially to pay tribute to the hard work of these kids from around the Hill Country.
VENDORS
It’s not an event if there isn’t shopping, and the 2019 Kerr County Fair has plenty of options when it comes to shopping. Fair staff said they will have booths from a wide range of vendors, who will be pitching jewelry, crafts and home decor. This will be another great place to spend some time after depositing the kids at the Midway.
THE DANCE
This year’s big dance on Saturday night will be headlined by band Whiskey2Step, which will play a medley of hits that you can, well, two-step to. The band describes itself this way: From contemporary artists like Jon Pardi and Easton Corbin to classic artists like Merle Haggard and Johnny Bush, or even some homegrown Texas country like Randy Rogers, if you need to hit the dance hall floor or cry in your beer, they’ve got it covered.
BULL RIDING
For lovers of rodeo, and we know you’re out there, this is the event you’re going to love — men being tossed into the air by a grouchy bovine. Some of you will root for the bulls to win, while others will cheer for the cowboy with strong thighs and a great grip to hold on for the win. The action will take place Saturday and Sunday, and the winner gets a nifty belt buckle to hold up their Wranglers.
