A Kerr County grand jury accused a 29-year-old Austin man of stealing a firearm, possessing methamphetamine and smuggling two Mexicans not authorized to be in the country.
The investigation into Marcos Sanchez began March 15, when the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office received information indicating he might be smuggling migrants on Interstate 10. A deputy in the KCSO Special Investigations Unit positioned himself at the eastbound 490 mile marker and reported that he saw a vehicle matching information he’d received about a suspicious 2018 Nissan Frontier headed his way.
“While catching up to the vehicle to confirm the license plate, the vehicle quickly took the exit for a picnic area,” reads the investigator’s affidavit.
The pickup stopped, and the driver got out and reportedly started moving items to the bed of the vehicle, took off his boots and attempted to clean his windows without any water or solution.
“Based on my experience in law enforcement, this subject was clearly trying to act as if doing legitimate tasks, which in turn made no sense at all,” reads the affidavit. “The subject was clearly just attempting to avoid law enforcement presence.”
The pickup continued on its way, and the investigator continued following, finally pulling over the vehicle after obtaining probable cause when the driver followed a semi too close and changed lanes without signaling, according to the affidavit.
The pickup stopped at the 505 mile marker, and the investigator made contact with the driver, identified as Sanchez, who reportedly was very nervous and only had an ID card and no driver’s license. Sanchez said he was from Mexico, but then said Austin, and he claimed to have been traveling from Ozona, according to the affidavit.
Sanchez claimed to have taken Interstate 10 the whole way, “which is not possible,” the investigator wrote.
“Marcos told me he did not take any other roads,” the investigator wrote. “However, based on the intel received about this vehicle earlier in the day, it was clear he was lying and had been in the area of Eagle Pass and Del Rio on Highways 90 and 163. While questioning Marcos about this, he became defensive and shut down. It was clear he was getting overwhelmed having to continuously lie to me and getting caught in his lies.”
The investigator tried to speak to two other men in the pickup, but they spoke only Spanish. A Spanish-speaking officer talked to them and discovered they crossed the Mexican border in the area of Eagle Pass. They had been traveling with a larger group from which they were separated after being chased by immigration officers.
“They were able to get away in the brush and made it to their pickup location where they got into the Nissan Frontier,” reads the affidavit. “They confirmed they were undocumented noncitizens and paid money to get smuggled into the United States. One paid about $2,700, and the other paid about $3,000.”
The officers inventoried the vehicle and reported finding marijuana residue in a dish, a Stoeger Cougar 8000 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Parker County and a bag containing 0.4 grams of methamphetamine. Marcos reportedly had a meth pipe on his person.
Sanchez was arrested and released from the Kerr County jail six days later on bonds totaling $75,000.
He’s due to be arraigned July 5 before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr.
