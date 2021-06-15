KERRVILLE, TEXAS – Ben Kern, PGA Head Professional at Georgetown Country Club and Omar Uresti, PGA Life Member both won their respective divisions today in a playoff at the Stroke Play Championship, presented by AHEAD, Texoma Golf, Club Car, Vortech Contracting, Biolyte, GT Golf Supplies, and PGA TOUR.
“It felt great out there today,” said Kern. “My putter was not completely on after a shaky front nine, but it was great to roll a few in on the back nine and eventually earn a spot in the playoff.”
The Open Division’s playoff took place between Kern and Lonny Alexander, PGA Teaching Professional at Onion Creek Club. They both shot a two-day total of 137 (-7).
Alexander jumped out to an early lead in Round Two when he shot a 31 (-5) on the front nine. However, Kern battled back on the back nine when he made back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 to take a one stroke lead before Alexander made a birdie on 16 to tie for the lead.
In the playoff, which played the 10th hole twice and then proceeded to move to the 11th hole, both players pared the first playoff hole and then birdied the second playoff hole. On the third playoff hole, Kern hit a 9-iron to 6 feet and proceeded to make par to secure the victory.
“I am really excited to win my first major with the STPGA,” said Kern who has been in the STPGA since 2018. “I have had six second place finishes and it feels great to win.”
Ben Willman, PGA Teaching Professional at Axis Golf Academy finished in third place in the Open Division with a two-day total of 139 (-5).
Omar Uresti claimed victory after a 6-hole playoff against Robert Thompson, PGA Teaching Professional at Whispering Pines Golf Club. It took 6 birdies from Uresti to come from behind and earn a spot in the playoff. Both Uresti and Thompson finished the tournament at 140 (-4) followed by Tim Hobby, PGA Teaching Professional at the Club at Sonterra with a two-day score of 141 (-3).
“It was a grind out there today,” said Uresti. “I was able to get away with a few shots in the playoff and then finally hit a good one on the sixth playoff hole to make birdie.”
The STPGA would like to thank all the players, staff at Comanche Trace, and sponsors for making this event possible. The STPGA’s next major will be played July 19-20 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, TX.
The Stroke Play Championship, presented by AHEAD, Texoma Golf, Club Car, Vortech Contracting, Biolyte, GT Golf Supplies and PGA TOUR was contested on the 7,020-yard Hills/Creeks Course at The Club at Comanche Trace, a private par 72 course designed by Tom Kite.
To view the full results from today’s tournament, please click here.
