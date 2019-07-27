The Museum of Western Art, in honor of the National Day of the Cowboy, will celebrate today with an activity-packed, Western-themed day.
This free-admission event will begin at 10 a.m. and include activities suitable for all ages.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Bill Blackburn declared via proclamation that Kerrville recognizes the National Day of the Cowboy, a nationwide event that has been passed into law by 14 states, including Texas.
MOWA Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp said he is excited about the day because of its natural tie-in.
“The Museum of Western Art is pleased to be a part of the National Day of the Cowboy,” he said. “This is another opportunity for us to honor a traditional way of life that helped shape this country. It’s something we try to do every day here at the Museum.”
Activities will begin with leatherwork crafts from 10 a.m. to to noon, followed by a showing of Gene Autry movies in the Lecture Gallery from noon to 2 p.m.
At 2 p.m., cowboy Brian Gardner will explain the Cowboy Code, followed by a tour of the museum’s Western saddle and art collection.
Closing the day will be line dancing lessons from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
No reservations are required. If desired, guests can bring a sack lunch and have a picnic on the manicured grounds. Cold beverages will be available throughout the day.
The Museum of Western Art is at 1550 Bandera Highway. For questions relating to the event, call 830-896-2553 or visit www.museumofwesternart.com.
