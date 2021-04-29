A pig as large as 400 pounds was found on the side of the road between Center Point and Comfort more than two weeks ago and was rehomed after spending time at the Kerr County Animal Services Office.
Local nonprofit Kerrville Pets Alive! helped rescue the pig, coordinating between the county and a nonprofit out of Bexar County, The Misfit Farm, confirmed Karen Guerriero, Kerrville Pets Alive! representative.
Christie Mannino and Sarah Snyder, representing Misfit Farm, took the pig off the county’s hands; they loaded it onto a trailer Wednesday morning.
“We don't have a scale quite big enough for her,” remarked Nichole Golden, county animal control officer and adoption coordinator.
Golden said evidence suggests the pig was abandoned. Its hooves were in bad shape, and the animal couldn’t walk at the time it was found off Wilson Creek Road, she said.
“We do appreciate y’all being willing to take her; it’s extremely hard to find people to take in pigs,” Golden said to Mannino and Snyder. “We also appreciate y’all coming — most of our volunteer transporters could never have transported her.”
