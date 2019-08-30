An intensive course for artists looking for a classical foundation in painting and drawing is starting a new term in September, and the deadline to apply is Sunday.
“I teach the atelier because this type of training is not available in most art schools, and artists are hungry for this information,” said Holly White-Gehrt, the instructor for the class. “Most art schools focus on modern, postmodern and conceptual art. While I value the training I had from an art college, it did not equip me with the skills or knowledge to paint a realistic portrait. My atelier training did.”
The class, or rather, atelier, will take place at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, and each term lasts 10 weeks. There are three art styles covered: drawing, grisaille or monochromatic painting and limited palette painting.
“Classical realism requires a sense of right and wrong, good and bad, in order to craft the level of art that we aspire to,” White-Gehrt said. “This discernment implies a correlating discernment in human values.”
White-Gehrt said she thinks the world has lost touch with “masterfully handcrafted art” in postmodern times, but there is a movement to bring back the training, as there are about 300 ateliers in the U.S. and Europe.
“My hope is that we really are at the beginning of a new Renaissance, which may happen after my lifetime, and that it will bring back a sense of purpose and meaning to our precious human lives,” White-Gehrt said.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation has hosted this course before, but it’s still pretty new and developing, said Rosanne Thrall, HCAF visual arts director.
“It’s for people who are very serious about pursuing their artwork,” she said. “You’re learning how to see things. There’s a great deal of information that you’re getting, so it’s also very involved because you’re learning perspective and shading and you go through a value study part of the course. ... For the right person that’s wanting this sort of instruction, it can make a world of difference to them and how they’re approaching their art as a life’s pursuit.”
Thrall added that it’s like learning the style of the “old masters.” Fundamentals include drawing, anatomy, perspective, value discernment, indirect painting methods, color theory and composition.
Space is limited, and tuition is $770 for 10 weeks.
The program starts Sept. 23. Minimum attendance is Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Students will have their own studio space and are encouraged to work hours beyond the minimum requirement.
For more information or to apply, call the HCAF Visual Arts Center at 830-367-5121.
