A woman is being treated in an ambulance near River Hills Mall for apparently non-life-threatening injuries as police investigate the circumstances of her injury, an apparent vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.
Medics were dispatched to the Cully-Thompson intersection about 5 p.m. for a report of a woman hit by a vehicle. She was said to be bleeding but conscious and alert.
A man on scene at the nearby car wash told The Times he didn't see the incident happen, but said he saw the woman who was hit walk to a stretcher under her own power.
Police were seen to be interviewing the driver, a woman, and at least one adult female witness.
No further information was available as of this writing.
