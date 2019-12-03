Marjorie Ann Berlin
Services at a later date
INGRAM — Memorial services for Marjorie Ann Berlin, 89, of Ingram, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lois Mae Dishong
Services today
INGRAM — Services for Lois Mae Dishong, 99, of Ingram, who died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her residence, will be at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Mariana Lozano
Mass held
MOUNTAIN HOME — Funeral Mass for Mariana Lozano, 86, of Mountain Home, who died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home, was celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment followed at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.