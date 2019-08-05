Hot temperatures remain in the forecast across the Hill Country for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures will approach 100 degrees Thursday and continue through early next week.
Rain chances are very low. Not zero percent, but very low.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Most areas remain hot and humid. Daytime highs warm into the middle and upper 90s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty near any storms that pop up.
Scattered low clouds develop overnight. It will be very humid with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Light southeast winds continue overnight.
If we don’t see any rainfall Tuesday, you will be hard pressed to find anything on Wednesday. High pressure settles directly overhead. This promotes daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s. Some locations may flirt with 100 degrees. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph. Rain chances are less than five percent.
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are expected Thursday. Highs warm into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
100 degree heat is possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday with little or no rainfall expected.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
