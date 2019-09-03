The proposed fiscal year 2019-20 Ingram city budget made room to include retirement raises for city employees during a workshop on Tuesday.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR CITY EMPLOYEES?
For every dollar a city employee makes, the city will match it with $2 that will go toward retirement, provided the budget is accepted. Currently, the city matches each dollar with $1.50.
“It not only aides the employees and the families, it also benefits the city,” an employee representative said during an Aug. 20 Ingram City Council meeting. “Ingram becomes a more desirable place to work and to retire. In fact, I have a lot of employees here that are looking to retire in this area. We like the community, we like the people we’re working with and working for, and we look forward to continuing to do so.”
She added it may also help with retention and potentially attract strong employees to the city.
“On a personal level, I don’t think we could ask for a better group of people to work with,” said Mayor Brandon Rowan. “I think you do have to invest in your employees if you’re going to have good ones. If we can afford it, this is something I would support.”
Council member John St. Clair said that he was concerned employees would still leave.
It’s hard for Ingram to compete with larger, surrounding governments because of Ingram’s size, so some people leaving is inevitable, said Ingram Police Department Chief Byron Griffin.
“Ingram is a small community,” Griffin said. “We’re not going to be able to keep up with Kerrville Police Department or Kerr County Sheriff’s Office monetarily. It’s just not going to happen. ... But it says a lot for these employees to come before you and ask for 2-to-1 retirement rather than a raise. They’re thinking long-term.”
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE BUDGET?
To fit in the roughly $14,000 for retirement raises, city staff sacrificed some of the road projects that the city was hoping to add next year.
“We just didn’t add what we wanted to,” Rowan said. “We didn’t take anything away (from the roads).”
WHAT’S NEXT?
The budget still needs to go through a public hearing, which will take place on Sept. 10.
That day will also see the second hearing for the
proposed tax rate —
$0.529 per $100 of property valuation, the same as it is now.
