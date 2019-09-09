SAND CREEK, Michigan — Maria “Lupe” De Guadalupe Bill, 92, of Sand Creek, passed away at her home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Lupe was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Delores (Acevedo) and Refugio Valdez. On July 20, 1943, Lupe married Willie Bill Sr. and they celebrated 73 years together before his passing on July 21, 2016.
Lupe was a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family, attending many school and sporting events. She enjoyed cooking for others and was in charge of Bill’s Taco Stand at the Lenawee County Fair for 38 years. Lupe was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Lupe gave of her time and talents to Sand Creek Schools and community.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Ramon (Marge) Bill, Frank Bill, Willie Bill Jr., Phillip (Minni) Bill, Louis (Ronda) Bill, Joe Bill, Andy (Susan) Bill, Tina Bill and Anita (Paul) Lanczki; her brother, Saul Cantu; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Bill; and a daughter in infancy, Rachael; and three brothers and three sisters.
Mass of the Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Holy Family Parish on St. Mary’s Campus with Fr. Michael Newman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sand Creek Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, Michigan, with a 7 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will also be at the church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. before the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.
Friends may share memories and condolences with the family at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wagley Funeral Home, 1501 W. Maumee St. Adrian, MI 49221; 517-263-1400.
