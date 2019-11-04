Wendell Fullwood was born in Houston, Texas, on March 26, 1929, and went to be with our Lord on October 30, 2019.
I am Wendell’s daughter, Lynne, and I want to say that he lived a wonderful life. His parents were Stewart and Minnie Fullwood. He attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, and was head yell leader. He met the love of his life, Dorris Mittendorf, at a dance near Fredericksburg. They were married for over 60 years, and I am their only child.
Wendell served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant and from there went to the University of Texas, where he received his degree in accounting. After college, he was hired by Exxon and stayed with them until he retired. Upon retirement, Wendell spent four years building he and my mother’s home in the Fredericksburg Hill Country. He enjoyed making and selling beautiful wooden dominos. With all these accomplishments, nothing meant more to him than his relationship with God. He served many years within the church and for the Meals on Wheels organization.
When my husband and I would come to visit my parents, my dad and I would have coffee in the mornings and just enjoy talking about God. As my dad got older and less able to do for himself, Dad would always say that no matter what, he would ask God that he might feel His Presence, and that would give my dad great comfort. He had the absolute assurance that he was going to be with God forever, and he had no fear of leaving here.
I am so proud of my dad. His faith was strong, and I know that he is not gone, he simply is not here. I am fully confident that he is whole, healthy and full of joy. He no longer has to ask to feel God’s Presence, because he is in it. So, this is not goodbye, because my daddy is more alive now than he has ever been, and we will be together again forever, along with my mother and all those who know our Lord Jesus.
“For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” John 3:17
“The Spirit gives life; the flesh counts of nothing. The words I have spoken to you are spirit and they are life.” John 6:63
“I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.” John 10:10
Wendell is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Mike Martin; his granddaughter and her husband, Amber and Adam Groshans; his three great-grand-daughters, Reese, Berkley and Maizy; and a brother-in-law, Werner Henke.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg.
Private graveside services will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
