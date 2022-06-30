SAN ANTONIO (June 30, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has acquired a protected 2023 first round draft pick, two unprotected first round picks in 2025 and 2027, the rights to swap 2026 first round picks and forward Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale.
Gallinari, 6-10/230, is a 13-year veteran who was drafted by New York with the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played for the Knicks, Nuggets, Clippers, Thunder and Hawks. A native of Italy, Gallinari holds career averages of 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.9 minutes over 728 total games.
Murray has spent his entire NBA career with the Spurs after being drafted by San Antonio with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. In five seasons with the Silver and Black, the former Washington Husky averaged 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.42 steals in 25.8 minutes over 320 total games. Murray was named an NBA All-Star for the first time last year while becoming the first player in NBA history to average 20.0 points, 9.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals for an entire season.
Landale played his rookie year in San Antonio last season, averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes in 54 games.
