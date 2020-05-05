Runaway found Staff report | news@dailytimes.com May 5, 2020 May 5, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A girl police said ran away from foster care has been located in Denton."Child Protective Services officials have interviewed her and are satisfied she is in a safe environment," said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture May 2020 Hill Country Culture May 2020 Upcoming Events May 6 A Course in Miracles Wed, May 6, 2020 CDT May 6 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, May 6, 2020 CDT May 8 Drum Circle Fri, May 8, 2020 CDT May 12 Grief Support Group Tue, May 12, 2020 TRENDING NOW Kerrville man dies from injuries sustained in vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash Texas has another day of 1,000 positive COVID-19 results Readying to reopen, Kerr County restaurants are ready for a crowd Ingram Tom Moore High School will graduate May 23, details still developing Manhunt leads to arrest of Kerrville man, two others Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What do you think Major League Baseball should do about the 2020 season? There are several proposals to restart the Major League Baseball season, including playing the games exclusively at spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona. Another calls for three regional divisions to minimize travel. What do you think? You voted: Cancel it Play the games in Arizona and Florida Play a short season in front of no fans, but at home parks Play it in regional sites, including in Arlington and Houston Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.