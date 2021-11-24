An Austin woman who describes herself as a Tejana activist has stepped into the ring to run for the U.S. House seat being sought by incumbent Republican Chip Roy.
Claudia Zapata announced her candidacy for District 21 and seeks to “lift up the long-ignored voices of the district,” according to a press release from her campaign.
“The daughter of a teacher, Zapata comes from a family of strong, determined, working-class Texans,” reads the release. “Zapata intends to challenge incumbent Chip Roy’s inability to serve the needs of the district. “
Zapata, in the release, said Roy has done a disservice to the district “by prioritizing party lines over the needs of his constituents.”
“I grew up scrubbing toilets and picking citrus,” Zapata said in the release. “Now, I’m the first Latina running to represent TX-21.”
For the past year, she has volunteered to provide food, water and essential resources to the residents of rural Texas, according to the release. Zapata's platform focuses on providing basic needs to the residents of rural central Texas, including combating food deserts, preserving the beauty of the Texas Hill Country and ensuring all Texans have access to medical facilities and doctors regardless of where they live.
Zapata’s previous political experience and her commitment to the community have resulted in support from community leaders throughout Texas, according to the release.
“Endorsements from individuals across Central Texas include Austin Latino Coalition President Paul Saldaña, State Democratic Executive Committeeman for Senate District 25 Andres Lopez and League of United Latin American Citizens Council #22425 Chair Bertha Rendon Delgado have all voiced their support for Zapata,” reads the release. “TX-21 has long been a Republican stronghold as Chip Roy seeks his third term in office. Through community organizing and grassroots support, Zapata intends to finally flip TX-21 blue and create a better quality of life for its residents.”
