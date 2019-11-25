The holiday season is officially in full gear in the Hill Country after Kerrville’s magical lighted parade and tree lighting ceremony wowed thousands on Saturday night.
The 19th edition of the parade wound its way through Kerrville’s downtown delighting those who jammed the streets to see the lighted caravans of cars, trucks and jeeps.
“It is like a Hallmark movie,” said LeeAnn Robinson. LeeAnn and her husband recently moved here from Tucson, Arizona and wanted to support her company’s float, as well as to see all of the lights.
Families began setting up their blankets and lawn chairs as they waited for the lighted vehicles and floats to come.
“I have been here in Kerrville for four years and I wanted to see what the parade was all about,” said Dibenhi Miramontes, a student at Schreiner University.
At the end of the parade, the kids were bursting with excitement as Mr. and Mrs. Claus classically ended the parade with their presence on the fire truck. But the joy and celebration did not stop there. Upon the completion of the parade, everyone packed up their belongings and went to the Kerr County Courthouse with smiles on their faces.
Everyone circled around the stage where Schreiner University’s concert choir, led by Michael Kahl, performed a series of Christmas carols, followed by a handbell performance.
“There are a lot of people, and a lot of lights,” said Jordan Sotelo as he waited for the countdown to the tree lighting.
The Christmas tree at the courthouse was then lit, along with the rest of the courthouse decorations, welcoming the holiday season.
