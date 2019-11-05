Stonehenge Cafe opened its doors for the first time Monday morning in Ingram.
The new cafe is in a building owned by the Hill Country Arts Foundation, next to the HCAF theater and a stone's throw away from the replica of Stonehenge off Texas 39.
"I'm thrilled," said Sarah Derousseau, HCAFexecutive director. "Having a restaurant here just adds to the experience that people can have here. Having a lovely dinner and going to a great show, that's something that no one else can offer here."
Stonehenge Cafe occupies the same building that Chi Cho's Cafe did until the end of September, when the latter shut its doors. Unlike Chi Cho's, Stonehenge Cafe will be open after shows at the theater.
Stonehenge Cafe owner Carolyn Brown said she's in the process of getting a permit to sell alcoholic beverages. She's open for lunch so far — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and will phase-in breakfast and dinner over the coming weeks.
The restaurant offers soup, salads, burgers, sandwiches, meatloaf, porkchops, grilled salmon, shrimp fettuccini, and a variety of desserts including cobbler, pie and cake.
There already have been a couple favorable posts on Facebook about the restaurant.
Brown has been the executive chef at Camp Verde Restaurant and at the Club at Comanche Trace. She also served as food and beverage director at The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. Before moving to Kerrville about nine years ago, Brown was an event director at a 5-star spa in California, a conventions director at a resort in California, a farmers market co-owner in the Pacific Northwest and a restaurant owner in Idaho.
Stonehenge Cafe is at 120 Point Theatre Road S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.