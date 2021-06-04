The Hill Country Arts Foundation and Point Theater invites you to come and help to solve a mystery — a murder mystery.
Based on the 1985 movie, which is based on the 1943 board game, the play “Clue on Stage” is a comedy-murder mystery that is full of fun, sly comments and absurd situations.
The director of the play, Sarah Derousseau, who is also the executive director of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, said in a recent interview that the play is funnier than the movie, in her opinion.
“It’s based on the film, but I think it’s a lot funnier,” she said. “We have a fantastic cast, and they are having a good time doing the show.”
The butler, Wadsworth, is played by Chris Huber, an experienced actor and a native of Kerrville who has acted in many locations around the state. His role is pivotal in the play, as he directs the other characters as they try to solve the mystery.
When asked in the play why Mr. Body would blackmail them, Wadsworth had a ready answer:
“He decided to put his information to good use and make a little money out of it. What could be more American than that?” he said.
The play opens as the six main characters arrive to find out that the others are in the same situation, victims of blackmail. They are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard.
Soon the first murder happens. It is Mr. Body — the owner of the mansion and the blackmailer.
Everyone blames everyone else, and soon another death occurs, this time the chef.
People are killed off one by one, and finally the police arrive to sort out the situation. All three of the alternate endings that happened in the movie are in the play, and all of the murders are explained.
“I think that we can all agree that it’s been a difficult year, and we need a good laugh,” said Derousseau. “The cast and I had a ball rehearsing this show, and we hope you feel as good watching it as we did working on it. I mean, murders aside, it is really a lovely group of people. We look forward to sharing a great night of theater with you.”
“Clue on Stage” will be presented at 8:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday during the month of June at the outdoor Point Theater, located on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Road, just off Texas 27 in Ingram. Just look for the Stonehenge out front. For tickets or more information, call 830-367-5121 or visit www.h
