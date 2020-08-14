A Kerrville man who did prison time for choking a woman is in the county jail for the second time in two months on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
A KPD officer arrested Anthony Ray Arellano this afternoon and accused him of DWI and evading arrest with a vehicle, making it Arellano’s 11th arrest in Kerr County since 2012 and his second DWI arrest since June, according to jail records. Arellano is in the county jail on bonds totaling $11,000.
Arellano was arrested on or about April 28 on suspicion of three misdemeanors: public intoxication; resisting arrest, search or transport; and unlawfully failing to identify himself to police. He was released the same day on bonds. Arellano was then arrested on June 20 on suspicion of DWI, driving a vehicle into a fixed object and resisting arrest, search or transport. He was released on bonds the next day. It appears that no DWI charges had been filed as of today, but there is a pending charge of resisting arrest stemming from the April incident.
Arellano, born in 1994, was sent to prison in 2013 for choking a woman, a third degree felony. He was sentenced to five years and released on parole, which expired in 2018. More recently, he was convicted of resisting arrest, search or transport in 2019 and ordered to pay $892 in various fees. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2017 and ordered to pay almost $400 in various fees. In 2016, he was convicted of terroristic threat; failure to identify; and resisting arrest, search or transport, and ordered to pay about $1,300 in various fees. In 2013, he was convicted of misdemeanor assault; bail jumping and failure to appear in court; and resisting arrest, search or transport, sentenced to 177 days in the county jail and ordered to pay about $2,100 in various fees, according to court records.
Others recent jailed on suspicion of DWI include Justin Brockway Davison, of Kerrville, arrested Aug. 3 by a KDP officer and released the next day on a $2,000 bond; and Mary Jennifer Nielsen, of Kerrville, arrested Aug. 13 by a KPD officer and released the next day on a $1,000 bond.
