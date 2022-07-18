Airport Manager Mary Rohrer, at the podium, addresses an audience composed of mostly city of Kerrville officials at Kerrville-Kerr County Joint Airport Board annual meeting Thursday at the Dietert Center. The meeting was held to update officials on news at the airport and plans for the future.
The company that offers refueling services at the local airport has offered to build a 22,000 square-foot hangar to serve medium-to-large aircraft, according to officials at the Kerrville-Kerr County Joint Airport Board annual meeting at the Dietert Center.
The land for the hangar would be leased for 30 years from the airport, which is owned jointly by the city and the county. The hangar would become the property of the city and county at the end of that 30-year lease, according to information presented at the meeting, which was attended by city and airport board officials. The airport could generate revenue by renting out the hangar, as it does other hangars already on site.
The airport has about 30 hangars it rents out for about $422/month apiece, and four larger row hangars planned for construction should generate $600-$650 apiece, according to information presented at the meeting.
At the meeting, Airport Manager Mary Rohrer said she expects “a pretty significant rent increase next year,” on the hangars.
There are about 34 people on the waiting list for hangars, and the average wait time is about four years, airport board member John Majors said at the meeting.
“We’ve always had a strong backlog of people looking,” Majors said. “So, strong interest there.”
