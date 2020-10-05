A 22-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed on suspicion of possessing a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested Shinay Ray Begay on Oct. 4 and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. She was in the county jail as of Oct. 5 on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
This was her first arrest in Kerr County.
