18 contestants took part in this years sketboard competition at Kerrville Skate Park. Winning in the eight and under class was Aiden Sky . Winning in the 9 - 12 age group was Zhen Brewer, Winning the 13 - 16 age group was Cameron Bell and the 17 and over was Cabe Johnson.
Roger Schwertz won best trick and came in second for the age group 17 and over in this years skateboard contest at Kerrville Skate Park.
Cameron Bell gets air during Saturdays skate park competition. Bell finished first in the 13 - 16 age group.
Winner of the eight and under division of this years Skateboard contest at the Kerrville Skate Park was Aidan Sky.
