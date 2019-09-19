Schreiner University junior Colt McBee is making a statement on his home shooting range, and it’s also on a really big stage.
Through two days, McBee is leading the U.S. Olympic Trials with a perfect score of hitting 125 consecutive skeet targets. McBee’s lead, however, is anything but safe because he’s one up on two-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock and three other world-ranked competitors are in pursuit.
The two-day total marked an impressive day for McBee, who just a month ago was training with Hancock at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center, and he’s going to need to keep up the pressure heading into Friday’s third round where he needs to hit 75 more skeet targets.
Competition continues starting at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center.
The top competitors will advance to the next phase of the U.S. Trials set for next February in Tucson, Az. From there, the winners of that event will earn a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in the World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
McBee’s performance also gives a huge lift to Schreiner, which has emerged as a top shooting sports university after winning a national championship last year. Schreiner trains at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center.
On the women’s side, six-time Olympian Kim Rhode slipped to a tie for fourth place after missing five targets on Thursday. In the lead is Dania Vizzi, ranked 12th in the world, followed by Samantha Simonton (ranked 15th in the world),
Austen Smith (ranked 25th), Amber English (ranked 13th) and Caitlin Connor, who is the current world champion.
(1) comment
Would be more professional if the writer (obviously not a journalist) would attribute superlatives. But then again I don't recall seeing a single attribution in the article or tale.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.