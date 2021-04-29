A 21-year-old Kerrville man already facing six felonies and four misdemeanors over an alleged vehicle-burglary spree last year was arrested again on suspicion of burglarizing a vehicle.
Hilario Angel Villa Jr., who was released on bond Feb. 5 and has pending charges in county court and 198th District Court, was arrested April 27 following an investigation that began that evening.
About 7:43 p.m. April 27, Kerrville Police Department officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of Junction Highway, regarding a report of a vehicle burglary, wrote Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in an email.
“An employee of the business reported that he stepped outside the business to take a break, and he saw a person in the process of burglarizing the employee’s car, which was parked behind the business,” wrote Lamb. “The employee yelled at the male suspect, and the suspect got in his own vehicle and drove away.”
Lamb wrote a witness was able to get the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle as the suspect fled. Officers were also provided a physical description of the suspect.
“Officers located the vehicle parked in front of a house in the 300 block of Powell Avenue,” Lamb wrote.
Officers found Villa there, and “he admitted to the burglary and turned the stolen property over to officers, some of which he had thrown in the trash,” Lamb wrote.
The property consisted of multiple electronic goods, primarily phones and tablets, with an estimated total value of $2,450.
Villa has been released again, according to jail records, this time on bonds totaling $25,000.
Records show he has been released four times since July 2020 following arrests on his pending charges. Each arrest does not constitute a separate alleged crime, but defendants are typically arrested initially after police file accusations, then again after those accusations are formally filed as charges by prosecutors.
Villa’s four pending misdemeanor vehicle burglary charges and six firearm theft charges stem from three alleged incidents on June 26, 2020, and one on Feb. 22, 2020. The April 27 accusation has not been formally accepted or filed by a prosecutor, records indicate.
Police previously reported stolen firearms were recovered from a residence on West Jefferson Street following an investigation that began on June 27, 2020, when KPD officers responded to reports of six vehicle burglaries believed to have taken place between about 5 p.m. June 26, 2020, and 7 a.m. June 27, 2020. All the vehicles had been left unlocked, Lamb said previously.
The felony indictment accuses Villa of committing five firearm thefts on June 27, 2020, one on Feb. 22, 2020, and another on Feb. 28, 2020. He’s still in the early stages of the felony case process and hadn’t obtained a court-appointed attorney as of earlier this month.
Villa has arrangements set for July on the misdemeanors, was arraigned Feb. 1, but hadn’t yet obtained a court-appointed attorney and no representation was indicated in the court records as of Thursday.
