Prosecutors will consider whether to charge a mother with at least two felony counts of child endangerment following reports by police that she slept at home while her 3-year-old son and 3-year-old stepdaughter wandered outside near the highway.
About 1:32 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Junction Highway. A person driving to the apartments had found two 3-year-olds — a boy and his stepsister — wandering near the highway, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, spokesman for the Kerrville Police Department.
"The officers arrived and took custody of the children while attempting to locate a parent," Lamb said in an email.
Officers recalled responding to the same location for a similar call on Aug. 24, which involved the same woman reportedly sleeping while her 3-year-old son left the apartment and wandered. No charges were filed in that instance, Lamb said.
In this more recent case, officers went to that same apartment and made contact with the same woman, "who was found to have been sleeping" while the two children "left the unlocked apartment," according to Lamb.
The case has been forwarded to the office of the 216th District Attorney.
