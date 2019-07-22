A rare summer cold front will keep temperatures cooler than average today.
Lower humidity also is expected across the region, with gusty north winds in the forecast.
Don’t worry. You don’t have to protect the pipes and plants just yet. But it should feel very comfortable at night for the next 24 to 48 hours.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible before 8 a.m. Drier air moves across the region during the day. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. North winds become gusty at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
Fair skies are expected tonight. The air will be noticeably cooler, with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s in low-lying areas. Most areas end up between 60 and 65 degrees Wednesday morning, with light north winds in the forecast overnight.
Mostly sunny skies and low humidity continue Wednesday. Highs warm to near 90 degrees. North winds become east at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
An absolutely gorgeous morning is expected Thursday. Low temperatures end up between 55 and 60 degrees most areas. Models support low temperatures as cool as 54 or 55 degrees for low-lying areas.
Once the sun comes up, it warms quickly Thursday. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s with low humidity again.
Under fair skies, Thursday night drops into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again with light winds.
Humidity levels will rapidly increase Saturday and Sunday with a few showers and storms possible this weekend.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
