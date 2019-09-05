The first time Joe Netherwood stood in the presence of the work of artist and illustrator N.C. Wyeth, he was transformed.
For years, he had worked as a Philadelphia-based graphic designer, occasional standup comic and, on the rare chance, a movie extra. However, it was the power of Wyeth’s Western-themed works that moved him toward painting.
“I grew up thinking I was going to be an artist my whole life,” Netherwood said.
The only issue for Netherwood? He had never really touched oil paints — except when he was 12. However, the power of the Western genre moved in him and it changed the life of he and his wife, Stephanie, forever.
This weekend, Netherwood is one of dozens of Western artists who are participating in the Museum of Western Art Roundup Exhibition and Sale — it’s the 36th time for this event in Kerrville.
“It’s always exciting,” said Darrel Beauchamp, who was hurrying about on Thursday with a smile on his face to eagerly show off the exhibition. “It never gets old.”
For art lovers, including the artists, this will be a special weekend of connecting with a theme they all hold dear — the Western genre.
The event starts today and runs through Sunday. There are a wide range of activities scheduled for today, including demonstrations and tours of the exhibits. The big day is Saturday, when many of the works will be sold.
For Netherwood, this is his first trip to Kerrville. In 1997, he moved to Scottsdale, Arizona — long a stronghold of Western and Southwestern art — and he’s made painting a full-time gig.
“I don’t remember how many Western TV shows I watched when I was a kid,” Netherwood said. “My dad and I, when I was a kid, would go to a Western movie almost every weekend.”
Netherwood grew up with a love of the outdoors, art and adventure. Those are things that were instilled by his parents, and it’s carried over to his work in oils, where he often focuses on portraiture.
“The thing about being an artist is that you can get better up until the day you fall off the stool with a paintbrush in your hand,” Netherwood said.
