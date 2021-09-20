Criticism for Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the influx of migrants at the southern U.S. border abounded at an event held over the weekend at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville.
Attendees of the Fredericksburg Tea Party’s Boots and BBQ offered applause several times as guest speakers, including gubernatorial candidate Chad Prather, 23rd Congressional District candidate Raul Reyes Jr. and border activist Mike Miller, lumped Abbott into the category of “RINO” — Republicans in name only.
Reyes, who is from Del Rio, bemoaned the border situation he said has plagued his hometown and asked attendees to pray for his friends and family there. Reyes blamed Abbott for not preventing large numbers of foreigners from being transported by federal authorities to Laughlin Air Force Base and resettled around the country. Several guest speakers made reference to the Haitians gathered on the southern border in recent days.
“This is intentional,” Reyes said, and implied the influx of foreigners are of benefit to “the uniparty” that in turn is under the sway of big corporations that have undue influence over Abbott.
He and other Hispanic leaders at the event, including Bianca Gracia, Maria Miller and Naomi Narvaiz, argued their heritage shouldn’t determine how they vote.
“We’re not Hispanics (first); we’re Americans first,” Reyes said.
Maria Miller, a member of Latinos for Trump, said “Hispanics are not owned by the Democratic Party.”
She described how poll workers at polling stations sometimes hand her Democratic ballots based on her appearance. She encouraged fellow Latinos to think freely and not be afraid of expressing conservative views.
“It’s OK to be Hispanic, and it’s OK to be conservative,” Maria Miller said.
Gracia and Maria Miller said they’ll be supporting “America first” political candidates who will defend the border.
“There’s a crisis at the border,” Gracia said. “It’s an invasion.”
Congressman Chip Roy gave a short speech earlier in the evening and outlined his efforts to have President Joe Biden impeached. Roy said the president deserved to be impeached for the handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, failing to prevent large numbers of foreigners from coming across the border illegally and for trying to force businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for the virus.
He also spoke out against the Biden administration's decision to cut Texas’ supply of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 in half.
Roy encouraged conservative Texans to disregard Biden’s pandemic mandates, oppose critical race theory and push back against corporate boards composed of leftists.
“We have to win the culture war,” Roy said. “Texas has to be strong. … Freedom depends on Texas.”
Current and former public officials at Saturday’s event included State Representative Kyle Biedermann, Kerr County commissioners Don Harris and Harley Belew, Kerrville City Councilman Roman Garcia, former Mayor Bonnie White and Kerr County Republican Party Chairman John Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.