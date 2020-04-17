MANAGING IN THE TIME OF COVID-19

Buzzie's Bar-B-Q owner Buzzie Hughes shows off one of his masterfully smoked briskets, but now he's facing the challenge of being a takeout only restaurant. However, he can cite several examples of kindness shown to his staff during this period. "One customer left a $60 tip on a $50 order," he wrote. "Another customer from Garrett Insurance Agency bought $200 in $20 gift certificates to give as tokens of appreciation to her clients."

