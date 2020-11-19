The Nov. 18 crash on Interstate 10 in Kerrville claimed the life of 27-year-old Rosa Rivera Molina of Eagle Pass.
She was the front right passenger in a pickup truck that collided with the rear of a semi about 2:15 p.m. that day. Molina, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died on scene. The driver, a 42-year-old San Antonio man who had been wearing a seat belt, was flown by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital and was in stable condition as of Nov. 19, according to Trooper Anthony Ortiz, who is investigating the incident. Ortiz said it’s too soon to determine the extent to which lack of a seatbelt was a critical factor in the woman’s death; the official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy that’s been ordered by a judge, but Ortiz said it’s possible it was a factor.
It’s not yet clear what led the pickup truck’s driver to crash into the semi, Ortiz said. No criminal charges are contemplated at this time, he indicated.
