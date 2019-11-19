The kindness of children will be on display to kickoff the week of Kerrville Kind — a campaign to celebrate kindness and promote neighborliness in our community hosted by The Kerrville Daily TImes.
“We are thrilled by the response we’ve received to Kerrville Kind, and we’re excited to meet our neighbors in person at these three events this week,” KDT Publisher Carlina Villalpando said.
The three-part community event celebrating the power of kindness and what it means to be a good neighbor will begin today at 6 p.m. in the Cailloux Campus Activity Center with a children’s art show featuring local young artists. Cookies and hot cocoa will be provided.
At the heart of this week’s events is a celebration of the life of the famed children’s television personality Fred Rogers as an example of what it means to be a good neighbor and a leader.
“Our team’s duty and mission here at the newspaper is similar — we strive to care for our neighbors by helping them navigate life in our community in an easier, more productive, fulfilled, honest and understanding way. Fred Rogers is a great example of how to do that.”
On Thursday, during lunchtime at Schreiner University, Texas journalist and author Tim Madigan will share his story about his deep friendship with Rogers forged after he interviewed the television personality.
Madigan’s visit to Kerrville is timely, because his story is similar to one that will be conveyed later this year in a movie about Rogers, starring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks in the title role. This movie, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” is based on a 1997 Esquire magazine article written by journalist Tom Junod, who had a similar experience and friendship with Rogers. Madigan’s talk is timed with the opening day of the feature film.
The community is invited to two screenings of the documentary about Fred Rogers, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schreiner University. The event is free, but seating is limited.
