IF YOU GO

➤ Children’s Art Exhibit —

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Schreiner University. The art exhibit will feature creations and writings by area youth about their neighbors, neighborhood and neighborliness in our community.

➤ Documentary Screening — Join The Times at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, for free screenings of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” Space is limited.

➤ Luncheon — Noon Thursday,

Nov. 21, at Schreiner University. Author Tim Madigan will speak about his friendship with Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” $30 a person.

HOW TO RSVP

➤ A limited number of tickets are still available until noon on Tuesday. Nov. 19. Visit kerrvillekind.com or email info@kerrvillekind.com.