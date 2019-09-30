If there are any shoes laying around the house that still have a little “sole” in them, send them over to a local middle schooler.
B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School and Hal Peterson Middle School campuses recently joined forces to run a shoe drive fundraiser. Students are collecting new and gently used shoes from the community to turn in to the parent/teacher organization for prizes.
The school partnered with Funds2Orgs, a fundraiser organization, who will pay the schools for the shoes at a rate of $0.40 per pound. Funds2Orgs will send the shoes to third world countries to supply inventory for micro-businesses. The shoes will help families earn a living where opportunities are limited.
“It’s exciting to be able to merge junior high fundraising with (a) global mission,” said Jayne Zirkel, the fundraising team coordinator. “In the process, we’re also reminding students about how blessed we are to live in the U.S. and educating them about how to help kids and families across the world.”
Students are accepting any kind of shoe — flip flops, cowboy boots, baby shoes, tennis shoes, high heels, cleats, moccasins, rain boots, slip-ons, house slippers, dress shoes — as long as it doesn’t have holes or wheels. The goal is to collect at least 10,000 pairs.
To make a donation, give shoes to a sixth, seventh or eighth grade student or visit a drive-thru event on Oct. 19 or Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hal Peterson, 1607 Sidney Baker St. The last day to donate shoes is tentatively Nov. 21.
