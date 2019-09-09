At 9:28 p.m. Friday, I received this text from Robin Miears, mother of Tivy quarterback Cole Miears:
“Why is Cole playing cornerback?”
To answer Robin’s question, Cole played corner on Friday because the Antlers basically didn’t have any other options at that time. Entering the season, Tivy’s coaches knew they didn’t have
knew they didn’t have much depth in the secondary. On Friday, their worst nightmaresbecame a reality. Cornerback Tyler Smith suffered an arm injury in the first half, then safety Race Risinger left the game for two possessions after cutting his chin, and cornerback Jack Patterson also missed two possessions with a lower-body injury
So the Antlers had no choice but to give Cole reps, chiefly because he is a good athlete who has the football intelligence to play every position on the field. He’s also willing to do everything he can to help his team win and wanted to play corner.
But Robin’s text also made it obvious that it had been awhile since her son played on defense. Cole was in a difficult position Friday. It’s hard to place players in new positions during games and expect them to immediately excel. The Billies capitalized on the injuries in Tivy’s secondary in the third quarter to score two quick touchdowns, fueling their upset
hopes.
“That’s why they scored 14 points -- We had guys out there who we were trying to coach up on the sidelines,” Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman said. “It wasn’t a good situation.”
Tivy’s defense began forcing critical stops once Risinger and Patterson returned to the game. But Friday’s game revealed that the Antlers will have to find ways to develop depth in the secondary moving forward. Hickman acknowledged that giving game reps to offensive starters with no defensive experience is not a sustainable strategy for success.
“We have a do a better job of getting people in positions to help us be successful in case we get in that position again,” HIckman said. “I don’t know if it’s using some of the (offensive) guys, or having some of the defensive guys who understand our terminology be able to play a multitude of positions and create depth that way. We just have to continue to develop the depth at the lower levels, so that we can get through a game and bring those guys up, so we can feel better about (our secondary)."
FIRST QUARTER: OLH Martinez injury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.