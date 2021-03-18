Clear skies and cold temperatures are in the forecast overnight tonight.
High pressure keeps the skies clear the next few days.
COLD OVERNIGHT, PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE
With very dry air in place, temperatures should drop off quickly after sunset.
North winds diminish to less than 10 mph after sunset.
This should allow widespread overnight low temperatures between 32 and 37 degrees.
SEASONABLY COOL FRIDAY
Abundant sunshine returns Friday.
Very low humidity values continue.
Daytime highs warm to near 70 degrees.
North winds average 5 to 15 mph with slightly elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers again.
PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear skies continue Friday night.
Dew points will be slightly higher with most areas dropping into the middle 30's for overnight lows.
A few areas could see frost by daybreak Saturday.
A LITTLE WARMER SATURDAY
Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday.
The final weekend of Spring Break brings beautiful weather conditions with highs in the lower to middle 70's.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
MORE OF THE SAME SUNDAY, JUST A FEW MORE CLOUDS
We can expect a few more clouds Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70's.
South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph and humidity values will be a touch higher.
NEXT SHOT AT RAIN??
A cold front could initiate showers and thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday.
Unsettled weather could bring a wet spell across our area from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.