The Education Deans of Independent Colleges and Universities in Texas (EDICUT) recognized recent Schreiner University graduate Marie Perez with the Clinical Teacher of the Year award. Marie graduated this spring certified to teach Early Childhood through 6th grade. Her field supervisor was Robin Hale and her clinical trials were conducted at Starkey Elementary here in Kerrville.
“Not only was Marie Perez an exemplary student in the Professions in Education Teacher Certification program, but she completed her studies with our highest award,” said Dr. Neva Cramer, Director of Education and Graduate Studies at Schreiner University and President of EDICUT. She, along with Dr. Keren Taylor, presented Perez with her award.
Marie received high ratings on her teaching and professionalism, but she even went beyond the expected daily responsibilities of s student-teacher and saved the life of one of her classroom students by performing the Heimlich maneuver on a young girl who was choking,” continued Cramer. “We could not be prouder to have Marie Perez representing Schreiner University as a professional Educator.”
EDICUT provides private colleges and universities in Texas leadership for the delivery of teacher education, cooperation in efforts to address issues and concerns and to increase public awareness and improve public perception of the preparation of educators.
