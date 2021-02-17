The Kerrville Police Department offered the following update on Wednesday afternoon:
All streets seem to be drivable in town. Streets are very wet, with only minimal patchy slush on the major streets. Most residential streets are slushy and wet, as temperatures move past the freezing mark. Many parking lots and driveways are still slick and slushy.
We know that many businesses are open and people are out looking for groceries, food and gas. Traffic is heavy in town. We ask that drivers please slow down, be aware that the roads are still very wet and slick, and for everyone to be patient with each other. And again, treat intersections without working traffic lights as four way stops.
Tonight, as the temps drop back below freezing, we expect to see a hard freeze and many of the streets that are very wet now will naturally turn to ice. Once it gets colder this evening, please stay off the streets unless absolutely necessary. The roads are going to get much worse overnight. Thanks and please stay safe.
