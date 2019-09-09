It’s Kerrville’s 130th birthday month and in order to celebrate, the city held the first-ever Kerrville River Festival on Saturday.
“I like the history of towns,” said Kerrvillian Sherrie Seelig. “(Kerrville) has a lot of history and I think it’s growing more and more, hopefully enriching that history.”
Folks from Kerrville and surrounding areas gathered in Louise Hays Park to listen to country music from musicians including Bart Crow, Kris Jones, Phineus Reb and Derek Spence.
The event has been in the works for a few months ever since Kerrville City Council decided that the town needed another free event accessible to the community, said Ashlea Boyle, the director of the parks and recreation department.
“We decided to call it the River Festival because we wanted to highlight the Guadalupe River,” Boyle said. “This park is a crown jewel in the center of downtown Kerrville. The river runs through it.”
For Kerrville resident Larry Wiltz, the River Festival accomplished its goal. He said he’s a big proponent for having more events around the community that are for the younger population.
“The music is pleasant,” Wiltz said. “Kerrville needs this. There’s not much to do in this town unless you’re one of the rich who can afford to go in a lot of the places they have down here. But this is free and it’s entertainment, it’s outdoors, family-oriented. You’ve got all the good qualities of clean living.”
Volunteers helped work the event, including some Schreiner University students from the wrestling team.
“It’s an old community,” said Schreiner volunteer Noah Guerra. “Nice, though.”
Kerrville’s 130-year-long history has brought about an admirable community and a great small town feel, said Valerie Kennedy, who also attended the event.
“You see the families that have gone through generations,” she said. “They may take off and leave but they all keep coming back. Everybody seems to gravitate right back because it’s such a wonderful place. It’s a nice community and for the most part, we’re still safe ... They’ve kept it small. They haven’t let it go crazy.”
The comfy, small town feel is evident to those who have just moved to the city, too, like Megan Myers, who got to Kerrville about a week ago.
“Kerrville is a really Texan town,” Myers said.
As for the next 130 years, Wiltz and Kennedy said they wanted fewer fast food restaurants.
“(I hope) it doesn’t become a San Antonio or Boerne,” Kennedy said. “I want it to stay Kerrville.”
The Kerrville River Festival is intended to be an annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.