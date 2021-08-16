The Kerr County Commissioners Court has asked Hunt voters to decide whether a new taxing entity should be created to help fund the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department.
No one spoke at Monday’s public hearing on the matter, which was held at the Kerr County Courthouse just before the court was set to vote on the matter. The court voted unanimously to place the question on the November election ballot.
Hunt volunteer firefighters are asking voters to approve the creation of ESD 4, which would encompass the current boundaries of Hunt Independent School District minus areas served by the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department.
“Financially, we just gotta keep the department afloat and just rely on donations,” Hunt VFD Chief Lee Pool told The Kerrville Daily Times in June.
“We just want to make sure we’re providing the proper firefighting service that our Hunt residents deserve,” Pool told The Times last week.
Pool proposed a tax rate of $0.02 per $100 of taxable valuation, which means someone with a home valued $100,000 would pay $20 annually. As with the proposed ESD for Center Point — which has also been approved for the ballot — should voters approve the creation of ESD 4, the commissioners court would appoint people to the board, which would set the ESD’s tax rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.