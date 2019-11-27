KERRVILLE — Celebration of Life: 100 Years with Jesus, for Eloisa Purtle, 99, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Kerrville will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 611 Harper Road, with Pastor Dwight Seek and Pastor Austin Greer officiating.
Service will be streamed live on Kerrville SDA Facebook @KerrvilleSDA.
Remembrances can be sent in Eloisa Purtle’s name to AdventistWorldRadio(https://awr.org) or“GodsCloset” of Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church 830-895-3935.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
