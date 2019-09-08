Sheriff’s deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at a home, seized more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and arrested a man on a felony drug charge, according to authorities.
Bradley Clifford Barney, 49, was arrested Friday and released from the county jail Saturday on a $30,000 bond. He has been jailed 24 times in Kerr County since 1992, mostly on accusations related to drugs, alcohol and traffic offenses.
Barney, who was arrested at his home on Michon Drive, was charged with possessing 4-200 grams of meth with intent to deliver.
