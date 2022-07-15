The local airport’s terminal has been gradually overhauled in the last year and half to provide new furnishings, signage, LED lighting and a 24-hour pilot lounge, among other improvements.
Crew and passengers disembarking planes after 9 p.m. couldn’t get in the building before the renovations, whereas now, a keypad provides 24/7 access to bathrooms and the lounge. This puts Louis Schreiner Field more on par with other airports, according to information presented at a meeting on Thursday at the Dietert Center that was attended by members of the airport board and top city officials.
Although officials had planned to update the terminal even before Winter Storm Uri struck the region in 2021, flooding damage to the terminal from the storm expedited the endeavor, according to Mary Rohrer, who manages Louis Schreiner Field.
The pilot training area was since remodeled and the bathrooms outfitted with new countertop sinks and touchless faucets. The air conditioning system also was repaired, and there were renovations to the main terminal area, the pilot lounge, the training area, conference room and the break room, according to officials.
“So all that is much nicer,” said the airport board’s incoming vice president, Scott Schellhase, at Thursday’s meeting.
