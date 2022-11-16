Millions of dollars from people all over the country are being given this week to families affected by the May 24 school shooting of children and teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country gathered donations totalling $1,131,300, while six other nonprofits garnered millions more. In total, $22,300,673.80 was donated to 448 families to support the survivors and honor the memories of those killed, according to a press release from the National Compassion Fund.
“That’s not justice for the families, and it’s not accountability for whoever should be held accountable, if anyone, and it’s also not compensation for people's losses,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. “This is only donations people have given that we pooled over the past six months and kept safe and are now fairly and transparently and legally giving these to families for whom they were intended, and I’m really proud of the professionalism that this whole process exhibited. Because how do you figure out who deserves what with this money? That's been a conundrum from the very beginning, and I think the National Compassion Fund’s expertise helped solve that.”
Because Community Foundation and other nonprofits weren’t accustomed to disbursing funds directly to individuals, the National Compassion Fund was hired to help out, according to Dickson. The fund helped out by coming up with a protocol, had information published in location media outlets and organized townhall meetings, among other services.
“So it was just a very deliberate, transparent process,” Dickson said.
He said the $1,131,300 collected by the foundation included $53,085 from 140 Kerr County donors.
Hospitals, funeral homes and state monies, variously, covered the medical and funeral costs of families associated with the massacre, so these additional funds from donors are being used in a variety of other ways, depending on the needs of particular families, Dickson said. Some of the funds may have been put in trusts for surviving siblings, for example, he said.
None of the $22,300,673.80 will be used to pay for administrative overhead, Dickson said.
“We did not charge a fee on the funds to families; that was part of the agreement with the National Compassion Fund,” Dickson said.
The National Compassion Fund was paid $75,000 for its services in this matter, $37,500 of which came from the Community Foundation, Dickson said.
“But the money we paid was not donations to families, and we didn’t take a fee,” Dickson said.
Decisions on eligibility and disbursement were made by a Local Steering Committee composed of trauma specialists, survivors of previous mass casualty events, health experts and other community leaders, according to the press release. The committee approved a distribution plan for validated applicants who were traumatized or injured or are surviving family members of the 21 people killed during the attack.
“Our community experienced significant loss and trauma on May 24th, but — together with people from around the country and around the globe — we came together with incredible acts of generosity and compassion,” said Steering Committee Chair Mickey Gerdes in the release.
