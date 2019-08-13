The city of Kerrville is going forward with two public hearings for the proposed new tax rate — $0.54 per every $100 of valuation.
While the tax rate is lower than last year, which was $0.5514 per $100 of valuation, the city will still see an increase in property tax revenue of 3.4 percent if the tax rate passes the public hearings — that’s about $283,000.
The property tax revenue from new property that was added to the tax roll amounts to $150,076, according to the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget.
The public hearings will take place on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 at City Hall, 701 Main St., so that residents have the opportunity to attend and voice their opinions before Kerrville City Council decides whether or not to adopt the tax rate.
Water rates also could go up by an average of $2.06 per month, according to the proposed budget. While that’s the average, the majority of Kerrville residents would see an increase of $1.76 or less, according to the city.
The total proposed budget, including property tax revenue and water and sewer rates, amounts to $59,768,413, while total expected expenditures amount to $78,246,549.
The difference between the revenue and expenditures is mostly because of the expense of capital projects.
According to the budget, most capital projects span over multiple years. Project funding — which shows up in a budget as revenue — often can be accounted for in a different year than expenditures.
Some of the projects that the budget accounts for include sidewalks improvements, a Legion lift station, street and drainage improvements, Tennis Center improvements, Arcadia Live, a new well, water tank maintenance, flood damage repair and water system master plan updates.
“I think it’s great that we’ve got so much for our streets and drainage,” said Judy Eychner, Place 3 council member. “It’s nice to know that some of that’s going to be taken care of.”
The majority of the budget expenses go toward city employee payroll, which is standard, said City Manager Mark McDaniel.
City council must approve the proposed budget before it is adopted.
There will be a public hearing at City Hall on Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.