Nola Steinert was born to Nolan and Eunice Swigart in Blue Rapids, Kansas, on April 15, 1941. Nola passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Steinert; three children, Kelly, Terry and Jamey; along with four grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Monique and Laura.
A private family celebration of life will take place in Kerrville, Texas, where her retirement started in 2007.
A special thank you to the Emergency Room and ICU doctors, nurses and staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center, who provided her with excellent compassionate care during her transition.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimes
funeralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
