A 22-year-old man was in the county jail Sunday on accusations of public intoxication and violating U.S. immigration law.
Gerardo Ramirez-Galvan, who the sheriff’s office listed as having a Boerne address, was arrested Sunday and was in jail pending an interview with federal immigration officials.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.
