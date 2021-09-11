Schmid, Jefferson help Sam Houston beat SE Missouri 52-14
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw three touchdown passes, Ramon Jefferson ran for two scores and Sam Houston beat SE Missouri 52-14 on Saturday night.
Schmid was 16-of-28 passing for 243 yards with one interception and Jefferson finished with 11 carries for 153 yards, including a 70-yard TD that gave the Bearkats the lead for good with 3:25 left in the first half. A 49-yard pick-6 by Jaylen Thomas about two minutes later made it 28-14 going into halftime.
Sam Houston (2-0), the defending Football Championship Subdivision champion, has won 13 consecutive games dating to the final game of the 2019 season.
Keandre Booker returned an interception 31 yards to the Sam Houston 2 and two plays later Southeast Missouri's Geno Hess scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-all before the Bearkats, ranked No. 1 in the STATS FCS poll, scored the final 38 points.
CJ Ogbonna completed 13 of 27 passes for 168 yards with an interception and a 43-yard TD pass to Aaron Alston for the Redhawks (0-2).
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (0-2) -VS- # 1 SAM HOUSTON (2-0)
Team
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Total
Southeast Missouri
7
7
0
0
14
Sam Houston
7
24
14
7
52
Scoring Summary
Qtr
Time
Scoring Play
SEMO
SHSU
1st
10:00
SHSU - Jefferson, Ramo 1 yd run (Morgan, Seth kick), 9 plays, 81 yards, TOP 3:06
0
7
1st
06:33
SEMO - ALSTON, Aaron 43 yd pass from OGBONNA, CJ (DOAK, Kenny kick) 7 plays, 79 yards, TOP 3:20
7
7
2nd
13:40
SHSU - Chrest, Cody 6 yd pass from Schmid, Eric (Morgan, Seth kick) 7 plays, 79 yards, TOP 3:10
7
14
2nd
11:01
SEMO - HESS, Geno 1 yd run (DOAK, Kenny kick), 2 plays, 2 yards, TOP 0:44
14
14
2nd
03:25
SHSU - Jefferson, Ramo 70 yd run (Morgan, Seth kick), 1 plays, 70 yards, TOP 0:12
