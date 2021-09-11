Schmid, Jefferson help Sam Houston beat SE Missouri 52-14

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw three touchdown passes, Ramon Jefferson ran for two scores and Sam Houston beat SE Missouri 52-14 on Saturday night.

Schmid was 16-of-28 passing for 243 yards with one interception and Jefferson finished with 11 carries for 153 yards, including a 70-yard TD that gave the Bearkats the lead for good with 3:25 left in the first half. A 49-yard pick-6 by Jaylen Thomas about two minutes later made it 28-14 going into halftime.

Sam Houston (2-0), the defending Football Championship Subdivision champion, has won 13 consecutive games dating to the final game of the 2019 season.

Keandre Booker returned an interception 31 yards to the Sam Houston 2 and two plays later Southeast Missouri's Geno Hess scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-all before the Bearkats, ranked No. 1 in the STATS FCS poll, scored the final 38 points.

CJ Ogbonna completed 13 of 27 passes for 168 yards with an interception and a 43-yard TD pass to Aaron Alston for the Redhawks (0-2).

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (0-2) -VS- # 1 SAM HOUSTON (2-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Southeast Missouri770014
 Sam Houston72414752
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlaySEMOSHSU
1st10:00SHSU - Jefferson, Ramo 1 yd run (Morgan, Seth kick), 9 plays, 81 yards, TOP 3:0607
1st06:33SEMO - ALSTON, Aaron 43 yd pass from OGBONNA, CJ (DOAK, Kenny kick) 7 plays, 79 yards, TOP 3:2077
2nd13:40SHSU - Chrest, Cody 6 yd pass from Schmid, Eric (Morgan, Seth kick) 7 plays, 79 yards, TOP 3:10714
2nd11:01SEMO - HESS, Geno 1 yd run (DOAK, Kenny kick), 2 plays, 2 yards, TOP 0:441414
2nd03:25SHSU - Jefferson, Ramo 70 yd run (Morgan, Seth kick), 1 plays, 70 yards, TOP 0:121421
2nd01:11SHSU - Thomas, Jaylen 49 yd interception (Morgan, Seth kick)1428
2nd00:08SHSU - Morgan, Seth 50 yd field goal 6 plays, 15 yards, TOP 0:391431
3rd11:38SHSU - Pannell, Trapper 77 yd run (Morgan, Seth kick), 3 plays, 86 yards, TOP 1:181438
3rd02:15SHSU - Adeyi, Ife 3 yd pass from Schmid, Eric (Morgan, Seth kick) 10 plays, 73 yards, TOP 4:201445
4th11:16SHSU - Harvin, Chandle 42 yd pass from Schmid, Eric (Morgan, Seth kick) 8 plays, 89 yards, TOP 4:151452

