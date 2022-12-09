My parents took my brother and me to see Yul Brynner in “The King and I” in (I think) 1977, when the musical toured through Dallas. I was 4 years old. I remember only bits and pieces of that evening, and one of those memories was of my dress.
Mom always wanted me in laces and tulles and, usually, pinks. (For the record, pink is my least favorite color.) That night, I was all lace and tulle and blue satin with lace-edged white socks tucked into black patent Mary Janes. It was a hair’s width away from the child pageant formal fashion status of the mid-’70s.
It was also the first time I remember my father wearing a suit. It was quite a contrast to the U.S. Postal Service blue work shirt I was accustomed to seeing on him.
We always dressed up when going to the live theater or a symphonic concert or an afternoon social of any sort. Granted, most of the afternoon socials were more like luncheons after Sunday church services, so we were already dressed up for church. Ladies still wore hats on a regular Sunday, along with gloves.
Years later, as a poor, young adult, I couldn’t afford to do much in the way of that kind of entertainment.
By the time my son came along, I didn’t think twice about making him wear slacks and a tie to go see a play. In my head, it was normal and what was always done.
Reality check: 15 years had gone by and so had, apparently, parts of social expectations. I had missed a memo somewhere that said it was OK to wear ripped up jeans and T-shirts to opening night like it was a Saturday matinee of a second-run film at the movie house.
For years, I managed to overdress for various functions most of the time, and a few times were dead-on dress code. (I’m pretty sure those times were accidental.)
Saturday last, for the first time in my life, I underdressed. While the hosts were gracious, I was mortified. (I’m internally thanking my mother for drilling in my self-horror.)
There’s an unspoken rule about dress codes today that wasn’t there 20 or 40 years ago. How you dressed was dictated by the event itself and the time of day it was being held. If I had held to that last Saturday, I would have been just fine. Nowadays, though, many attendees at some of the functions I have attended over the years dress down from what was expected then.
I’m still stuck in then and trying to adapt to now without much success.
Given that I am, in fact, socially awkward, I don’t get out much and haven’t learned to fully navigate the new, unspoken rules of what to wear to which function. (And by “new” I mean within the last 20 years.)
Growing up middle class in rural Texas wasn’t exactly conducive to the practice of traditional social etiquette. We didn’t have access to finishing school classes, or what I called “lady lessons.”
I was completely OK with that, since I would have rather been found climbing trees and traipsing through the back 40 hunting cows and whacking at the Johnson grass with a stick I found by the pond than being caught in a pink, frilly dress and standing at attention like a Von Trapp child. At least, that’s how I saw it at the time.
Mom found a way, however, (Don’t they always?) and took to teaching me herself how to walk, sit and stand, which fork to use, how to place my napkin, what colors to paint my nails, “et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.”
Then I’d go directly outside to help my dad change the oil in the tractor or mend the fence or pull nails from old lumber.
For a couple of decades, none of the etiquette lessons had been necessary, but all the things I learned from my dad were plenty useful.
Until I went to my first business dinner at a 5-star restaurant. Lo and behold, I knew which fork to use to eat my first taste of escargot.
It seems I had actually learned something from Mom’s lady lessons.
Perhaps my knowledge of how to use dinner cutlery helped out last week to prove that I’m not completely socially inept and knowing when to stand and sit and so forth, even if I was in jeans at the apparently semi-formal function.
Lesson learned: A brand-new, gifted Sunday-go-to-meeting dress is not what to wear to help Dad change the oil in the tractor.
Other lesson learned: Overdress. It’s way less humiliating.
Other other lesson learned: Mom really did know best (about this).
