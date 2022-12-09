'et cetera, et cetera, et cetera'

This keepsake box was part of a gift  Jillian Smith gave to her father as a reminder of seeing Yul Brynner in  “The King and I” in 1977 in Dallas. (Courtesy photo)

My parents took my brother and me to see Yul Brynner in “The King and I” in (I think) 1977, when the musical toured through Dallas. I was 4 years old. I remember only bits and pieces of that evening, and one of those memories was of my dress.

Mom always wanted me in laces and tulles and, usually, pinks. (For the record, pink is my least favorite color.) That night, I was all lace and tulle and blue satin with lace-edged white socks tucked into black patent Mary Janes. It was a hair’s width away from the child pageant formal fashion status of the mid-’70s. 

