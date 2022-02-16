The Tivy Antlers played host to the Dripping Springs Tigers Tuesday night at Antler Stadium.  The Antlers lost to the Tigers, 5-0.

It was a tough night for the Antlers with no goals scored for Tivy.  Dripping Springs scored two goals in the first half and three goals in the second half.

Chris Tienda ended up with six saves for Tivy.  

"Dripping Springs is really good," Tivy Head Coach Reece Zunker said. "I don't want to take anything from them because they deserved to win that game, but we have to be better."

Zunker would like to see more intensity from his team on the field.

"Our intensity and focus have to be better and I think they will be moving forward," Zunker said. 

Tivy plays Alamo Heights at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Antler Stadium.  

"Next we play Heights which is another opportunity for us to gain points from a top team," Zunker said. "After this week, we have to make a run and I have the utmost confidence that we will."

