A 34-year-old Kerr County man was in jail Sunday on accusations of violating parole and committing three felony charges related to methamphetamine.
Jason Todd Newcombe was arrested Sept. 3 on accusations of three felony charges: manufacturing or delivering from 1-4 grams of meth, possessing 4-200 grams of meth with intent to deliver, and evidence tampering.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized about 6 grams of meth following a narcotics investigation.
Newcombe, who is listed as having a Kerrville address, has been jailed 15 times in Kerr County since 2003 on charges related to drugs and alcohol, traffic offenses, assault and failing to appear in court. He is on parole for assault.
He was in jail on bonds totaling $80,000.
